Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

