MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

