Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $118.24 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,253 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 10.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.29% of Paychex worth $118,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. 290,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,047. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.