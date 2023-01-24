Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.61. The stock had a trading volume of 789,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,173. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.01. The firm has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

