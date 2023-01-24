MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.08

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 78144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

MassRoots Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

