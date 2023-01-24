Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.70.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.63. 173,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.59 and its 200-day moving average is $290.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

