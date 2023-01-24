Martin Investment Management LLC Has $14.42 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,110 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 5.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 412,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.