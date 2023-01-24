Martin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.14.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,944. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

