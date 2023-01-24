Martin Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.82. 475,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,646. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

