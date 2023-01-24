Markel Corp Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.2% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Markel Corp owned 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $151,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

