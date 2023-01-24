Markel Corp Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,799. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $245.27.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.