Markel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $11,433,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.87. The stock had a trading volume of 501,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.80. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.