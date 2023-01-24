Markel Corp Cuts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Markel Corp cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,023 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Trupanion worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.