Markel Corp Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Markel Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82,863.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after buying an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,483,000 after buying an additional 534,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $70.58. 310,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.23.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

