Markel Corp Acquires 13,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Markel Corp owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $80,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.