Markel Corp Acquires 11,500 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 326,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,582. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

