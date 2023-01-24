Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.78. 266,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

