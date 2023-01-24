Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,413. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $47.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

