Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,970,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,827. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

