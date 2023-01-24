Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,489 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $92.11. 491,598 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

