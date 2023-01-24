Maripau Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.95. 4,529,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,445,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

