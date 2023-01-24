Maripau Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. 10,210,993 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

