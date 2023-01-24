Maripau Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,994 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.49. 655,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,101. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $137.29.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

