Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stake Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,930 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $32,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 79,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.25. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

