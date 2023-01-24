Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029,834. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.