Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

