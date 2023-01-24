Manifold Finance Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $28.28 or 0.00122873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

