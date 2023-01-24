Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Financial Comparison

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -1,092.72% -104.42% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Manhattan Scientifics and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.00%. Given NeoVolta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 111.86 -$3.64 million N/A N/A NeoVolta $4.82 million 17.04 N/A N/A N/A

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

