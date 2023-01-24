MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 24th

MAIA Biotechnology’s (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 24th. MAIA Biotechnology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

