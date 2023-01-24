MagnetGold Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and $207.97 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00412256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.74 or 0.28937305 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00592081 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

