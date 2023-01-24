MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,611.72

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $4,611.72 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00395983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.70 or 0.27795106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00591670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.