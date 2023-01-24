LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 4.6%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price on the stock.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Further Reading

