Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $690.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,204,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,168,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00379691 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $332.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.