Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading 4.6% Higher

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 150,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,352,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 69.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 65.5% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lion Electric by 65.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

