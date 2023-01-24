Linear Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Linear has a market cap of $73.95 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

