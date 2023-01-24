Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Monday. 442,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,774. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Investment Management increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,091,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 101.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 465,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 233,865 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $79,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.