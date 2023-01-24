Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Monday. 442,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,774. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
