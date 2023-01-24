Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 7.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 137,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 697,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.