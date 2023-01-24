Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Lear comprises about 4.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lear worth $821,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Lear stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 188,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $176.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.