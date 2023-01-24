Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX opened at $4.28 on Friday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $135,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

