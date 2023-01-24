Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $335.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

