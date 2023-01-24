Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 76,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 675,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,796,924 in the last 90 days. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 119,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

