KlayUniverse (KUT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $613.43

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $613.43 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04812682 USD and is up 10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $774.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

