Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 778,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

KNSL traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $267.11. 179,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.90 and its 200-day moving average is $275.53. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

