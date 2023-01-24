Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 851.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

