Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1,923.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.21% of Kellogg worth $49,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kellogg by 382.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 646,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.