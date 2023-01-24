Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1,923.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.21% of Kellogg worth $49,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kellogg by 382.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Price Performance
Kellogg stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 646,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43.
Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.