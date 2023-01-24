Kaspa Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $100.16 million and $1.94 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00411434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.82 or 0.28879624 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00590662 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,152,096,994 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,096,995 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,140,127,971 with 16,140,137,118.548948 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0061954 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,034,547.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.