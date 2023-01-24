Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of KHOTF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

