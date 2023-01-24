JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, JUNO has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $97.23 million and approximately $422,941.03 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00006303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00412256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.74 or 0.28937305 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00592081 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,098,456 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

