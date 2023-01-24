JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 780

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 780 ($9.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($8.04) to GBX 683 ($8.46) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 775 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $758.25.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

