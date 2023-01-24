JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 780

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 780 ($9.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($8.04) to GBX 683 ($8.46) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 775 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $758.25.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGPYY opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

