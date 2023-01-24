Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Down 7.1%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 112,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 203,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

